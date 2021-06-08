First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 197.30% from the company’s previous close.

First Mining Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.37. 481,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,202. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$258.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Mining Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

