First National Bank Invests $258,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. 679,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,718,297. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

