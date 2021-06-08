First National Bank Invests $284,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.86. 67,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.