First National Bank Invests $340,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.21. 58,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,807. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

