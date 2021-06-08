First National Bank Makes New $236,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,321. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

