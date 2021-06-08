First National Bank Purchases New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of First National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NEE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,722. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

