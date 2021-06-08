First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period.

FUMB stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. 11,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

