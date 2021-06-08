First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

FUSB opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.02 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.