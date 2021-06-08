Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Five Below in a report released on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $185.47 on Tuesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after buying an additional 169,876 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Five Below by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after buying an additional 138,587 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

