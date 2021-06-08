Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Shares of FIVE opened at $185.47 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

