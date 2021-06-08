Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $248,065.02 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $248,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 352,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flex by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 129,686 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Flex by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

