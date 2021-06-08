Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FLUX opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $144,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,396 shares of company stock worth $393,797. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flux Power by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flux Power by 16.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Flux Power by 73.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

