Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

NYSE:FRX opened at $10.09 on Monday. Forest Road Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRX. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forest Road Acquisition by 31,946.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

