Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

NYSE FTV opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

