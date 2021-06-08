FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Hits $0.0470 on Exchanges

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $7.01 million and $328,345.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00026243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.00976574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.82 or 0.09543821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050096 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

