Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.86. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 2,610,395 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $86,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

