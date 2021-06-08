Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.668 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of FNV opened at C$183.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$174.82. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.679592 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$199.25.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

