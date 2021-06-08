Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.668 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Shares of FNV opened at C$183.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$174.82. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.679592 EPS for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.