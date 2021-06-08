Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.08.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,722 shares of company stock worth $2,789,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

