Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.72 ($82.02).

FME stock opened at €67.90 ($79.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.09.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

