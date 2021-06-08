FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 2nd

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. II to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.