Full Sail Capital LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

