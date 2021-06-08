Full Sail Capital LLC Has $335,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $678.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $646.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding has a one year low of $332.80 and a one year high of $688.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

