Full Sail Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 532.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 157.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 418,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 255,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 152.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.