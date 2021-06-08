Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 278,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,369,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 81,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 532,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,927,705. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

