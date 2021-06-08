Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,988.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,988 ($39.04) and last traded at GBX 2,972 ($38.83), with a volume of 275202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,940 ($38.41).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

Get Future alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,418.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future Company Profile (LON:FUTR)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.