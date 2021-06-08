FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Lifted by William Blair

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million.

HYFM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $59.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.52. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,702,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $609,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,985,000. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

