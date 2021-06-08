G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

