G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIII traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,460. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

