G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $38.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

