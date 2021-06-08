G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-0.130 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,460. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.