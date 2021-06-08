G-III Apparel Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,432 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the average volume of 200 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

