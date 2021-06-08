Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 119.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

GLPI opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

