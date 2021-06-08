Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 94,761 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $808,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $137,040.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

