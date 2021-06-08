Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 94,761 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $808,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $137,040.75.
- On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00.
Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.25.
Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.
