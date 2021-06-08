Gavea Investimentos Ltda Purchases 30,134 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises about 44.0% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Yandex were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yandex by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 47,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yandex has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

