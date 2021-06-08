Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $498.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.80 million to $530.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.65) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,394. Genesco has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $925.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

