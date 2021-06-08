Genesis Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,270 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,341% compared to the average volume of 435 call options.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.74. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

