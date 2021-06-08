Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE GGB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. 9,261,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,742,943. Gerdau has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

