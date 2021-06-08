Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.27 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $7,071,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.51. 5,477,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

