Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

GLBE opened at $38.76 on Monday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

