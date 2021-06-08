Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Global Net Lease worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

