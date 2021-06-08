Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,062,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 94,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 81,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114,246 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 476,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period.

BSCQ stock remained flat at $$21.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

