Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,698. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

