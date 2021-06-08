Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.48. 45,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

