Governor DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $64,718.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00265006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00233675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.01252982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,170.51 or 1.00116184 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,583,074 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

