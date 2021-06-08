GP Brinson Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 371,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,000. Ares Capital makes up 5.7% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Ares Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

