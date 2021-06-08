Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $14.02

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.59. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 284 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $949.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

