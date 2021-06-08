Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 624,800 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 624,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $437,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,141,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,299,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $312,420.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 300,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $348,869.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $41,904.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $118,140.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

GTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,043 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $321,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

