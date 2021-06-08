Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 428,236 shares.The stock last traded at $15.74 and had previously closed at $15.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

The firm has a market cap of $861.34 million, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 397,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

