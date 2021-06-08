Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.79. The company had a trading volume of 538,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,050. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$23.06 and a 12-month high of C$38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.