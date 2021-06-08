Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 154.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,200 shares of company stock worth $545,766. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

